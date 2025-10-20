Asus ROG Xbox Ally hands-on: Refined design, bigger battery, more fun

Asus has teamed up with Microsoft for something quite different this time. The new ROG Xbox Ally series takes the company’s handheld gaming concept and gives it a console-first twist. I’ve been using the standard model for about a week, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. What truly sets it apart from the original ROG Ally isn’t the hardware, but the Xbox console interface running over Windows 11.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected At the India launch event, Asus described it as “an Xbox made by ROG.” Having spent time with both the Xbox Series S and the first-generation Ally, I’m curious to see how true that claim really is. My full review will dive into that comparison, but here’s what stands out so far.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally: First impressions The first thing you notice is the size. The new ROG Xbox Ally feels larger than the original, mostly due to the controller-style grip handles on either side. They make the console easier to hold for long sessions, and since your palms no longer sit directly on the hot chassis, the heat stays away from your hands — though I’ll see how well that holds up after extended gaming runs. It’s also slightly heavier, likely because of the larger 60Wh battery (up from the 40Wh unit on the 2023 Ally). Honestly, it’s a fair trade-off — I’ll take a bit more weight for longer playtime any day. Thanks to the wider grip, the added weight doesn’t hurt comfort or stability.

ALSO READ: Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Foldable form, refined sound, unmatched ANC The display remains unchanged: a 7-inch FHD IPS panel. While a slightly larger screen would’ve been nice given the size increase, the current one feels adequate for its purpose. Setup feels much like a standard Windows PC, though users are prompted to sign in with or create an Xbox account during the process. Once done, the console boots straight into the Xbox interface. You can still switch to the Windows 11 desktop with a swipe-up gesture, but returning to the Xbox UI requires a quick reboot to optimise performance by clearing background processes. (Technically, it runs without restarting, but performance is smoother if you do.)