Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 review: Portable laptop good for everyday use

The Surface Laptop Go 3, an entry-level model in Microsoft's PC line in India, was unveiled in October 2023. This lightweight laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and operates on Windows 11 Home edition, boasting Microsoft Copilot for AI features. Additionally, the laptop includes the latest iterations of Microsoft apps such as Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp, gradually rolling out to other Windows 11 PCs as part of the Windows 11 23H2 update. In essence, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 offers a cost-effective means to experience the best of Microsoft Windows. Yet, is there more to this laptop? Let us find out:

Design

Constructed from anodised aluminium, the Surface Laptop Go 3 exudes a premium quality with meticulous fit and finish. Weighing 1.13kg, it maintains a compact form, akin to a large display tablet, though its weight hints at its laptop origins. Despite this, the Surface Laptop Go 3 presents an understated design and premium build.

While the design embraces minimalism, this extends to its ports. It features a USB-C 3.2 (supporting data, DisplayPort, and charging), a USB-A 3.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Surface Connect port. With limited ports, users must exercise prudence with peripherals, influencing usability. While a multi-port adaptor resolves this, it entails carrying an additional peripheral consistently.

Display and Audio

Sporting a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a resolution of 1536 × 1024, the Surface Laptop Go 3 adopts a 3:2 aspect ratio. Although not a two-in-one type, its touch functionality is a unique feature not commonly found in laptops of similar size. Despite its seemingly small display on paper, the 3:2 aspect ratio aligns it closely with traditional 13-inch displays, offering more vertical content. However, multitasking on this display poses a slight challenge due to its limited screen footprint.

While the display is luminous, its sunlight legibility is modest due to the reflective glass. The dynamic lighting option adjusts brightness based on ambient lighting conditions, maintaining a lively display but without enhancing sunlight legibility. Regarding colours, the display is vivid, providing moderate contrast. While not precisely colour accurate, it suffices for general everyday use.

In terms of audio, the Microsoft Ominsonic speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver muted but clear sound. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack proves valuable in scenarios where built-in speakers fall short, such as participating in on-the-go online meetings.

Camera and Microphone

Equipped with a 720p front-facing camera, the Surface Laptop Go 3 features a basic webcam with modest picture quality. Effective in good lighting conditions, it exhibits limitations in low-light settings. With a pair of microphones supporting far-field audio recognition, they excel in quality and noise cancellation but perform optimally when the user sits directly in front of them.

Keyboard and Touchpad

Despite its compact size, the Surface Laptop Go 3 boasts a well-spaced keyboard with full-row function keys at the top. The keys, coated with a rubber-like material, enhance the typing experience. Additionally, the keyboard integrates a dual-purpose power button with an embedded fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login and Microsoft Passkey authentication.

The trackpad, sizable and covered with a rubber-like material, offers a soft touch and precise cursor movement. It supports native gesture controls introduced by Microsoft with the Windows 11 operating system.

Software

Running on the Windows 11 Home operating system, the Surface Laptop Go 3 comes pre-installed with various Microsoft apps. While several apps, such as Paint, Photos, and Edge browser, are part of the Windows 11 package, others, like Microsoft Clipchamp video editing app and the Microsoft productivity app suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc.), require a subscription. The laptop includes a trial version of Microsoft 365, providing access to these apps for a month.

The GenAI-powered Copilot is integrated into Microsoft's apps and services, and the Surface Laptop Go 3 receives it with the Windows 11 23H2 update, accessible in the Windows update section. This update introduces a new Paint with the option to create layers and remove backgrounds. However, the co-create feature announced for the Paint app is not yet available. The update also brings an AI-generated video option to Microsoft Clipchamp video editor. Windows Copilot is another addition, operating system-wide but currently appears to be in a developmental stage. It is crucial to note that Windows Copilot is currently in preview mode. Lastly, Bing AI is integrated into the default Windows search, and an updated Edge browser with Bing AI is readily available on the sidebar.

The GenAI tools and services are dispersed and necessitate a learning curve to optimally utilise them. Therefore, the experience is not flawless. Moreover, the AI tools and services lack accuracy in the information it gathers and are not universally applicable. Consequently, the Copilot and GenAI features on the Surface Laptop Go 3, though innovative, fall short of being strong selling points in their current experimental state.

Performance

Powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U (review unit), coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Surface Laptop Go 3 proves to be a suitable daily driver for non-power users. It exhibits responsiveness and effortlessly handles everyday tasks. As most GenAI tools and services are cloud-based, they do not strain the laptop's performance capabilities. However, when confronted with power-intensive tasks such as gaming and multimedia editing, the laptop reveals limitations.

Microsoft claims a battery life of 15 hours on a full charge, a figure achieved in a controlled environment. In real-world usage, the on-battery time surpasses ten hours under routine conditions. The laptop is supplied with a 39W Power Supply and can be charged using a USB-C type.

Verdict

At Rs 80,999 onwards, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is an ultra-portable laptop ideal for basic everyday use. It falls slightly short due to the absence of a backlit keyboard, a reflective display, and reliance on a generation-old processor. Yet, it stands out as a viable option for those in search of a premium laptop with a compact form factor.