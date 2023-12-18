Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

The iMac 24-inch is the singular Apple device, outside of the MacBook Pro, to incorporate the latest 3-nanometer M3 chip. Although the all-in-one does not deploy the more potent chips within the M3 line — currently reserved for the MacBook Pro — the entry-level chip in the iMac M3 inherits innovations such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and dynamic caching. This is of significance, as the chip and its associated advancements constitute the sole elements steering the user experience in the all-in-one, which otherwise bears an identical appearance to the last-generation model, powered by the M1 chip.

Design

The iMac 24-inch retains a sophisticated aesthetic while adhering to the design of its predecessor. Characterised by a slender aluminium enclosure with flat sides and back, its front aspect is dominated by a spacious 24-inch display featuring minimal bezels at the top and sides in a white theme for a dual-tone finish, enhancing the overall aesthetics. Although the display's bottom bezel is somewhat thick, it harmonises seamlessly within the broader design framework.

The pursuit of absolute minimalism in design translates to limited port availability – four USB-C ports (2 x Thunderbolt 3-USB4 and 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2) at the rear and a 3.5mm audio jack on the lower left side of the enclosure. For thermal management, the iMac 24-inch incorporates built-in fans with an exhaust vent discreetly positioned on the enclosure's bottom side.

While the overall design and craftsmanship of the iMac 24-inch are commendable, there are areas where the 2023 model could have exhibited improvement. Notably, the desktop stand lacks height adjustability; it can be tilted but not panned sideways for an angled setup. Additionally, the all-in-one desktop is bundled with wireless keyboard, mouse, and trackpad accessories that charge via a proprietary lightning connector. Lastly, the wireless mouse must be placed upside down for charging, rendering it unusable during the charging process.

Display, Audio, and Microphones

The iMac M3 boasts a 24-inch display with a 4.5K resolution. By default, the resolution is set to half of the natively supported value, ensuring proper scaling of windows and text. At full 4.5K resolution, windows become diminutive, and text becomes challenging to read, a concern mitigated by adjusting scaling and text size from settings.

The display is vibrant, bright, and exhibits a commendable contrast ratio, suitable for both work and multimedia consumption. However, its visibility is hampered by the highly reflective glass covering, particularly in the presence of direct light sources.

This all-in-one desktop features a 1080p camera, a six-speaker audio system, and three microphones. The camera performs well in varied lighting conditions. While the speakers may lack in volume, they deliver high-quality output with a balanced mix of bass, treble, and vocals. The built-in microphones effectively recognise voice and adeptly filter background noise. Consequently, the iMac 24-inch provides a comprehensive work experience, particularly during extended video call engagements.

Performance

The M3 chip in the iMac 24-inch is available in an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU configuration. The unit under review boasts the top-end configuration, featuring 24GB of unified memory (RAM) and a 1TB storage capacity. Performance is consistently robust, with no instances of the iconic rainbow-coloured wheel indicating wait times during testing. The all-in-one desktop operates with swiftness, characterised by swift boot times, instantaneous app loading, and seamless multitasking. Notably, the desktop maintains thermal control without necessitating the spinning of fans at maximum RPM.

Engaging in power- and graphics-intensive tasks such as photo editing, video editing, and gaming is well within its capabilities. However, exporting videos may take a slightly extended duration, and graphic-intensive gaming titles could strain the built-in fans. These nuances suggest that the iMac 24-inch is a versatile all-in-one desktop but may not be the pinnacle of performance within its category.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 250,400 (review unit), the iMac M3 24-inch may not represent a compelling value proposition in the all-in-one desktops segment. Nevertheless, its merit as an all-in-one desktop is underscored by its commendable performance. Boasting a sophisticated design, a vibrant display replete with pixels, a camera and microphone system that leads the class, and an impressive audio setup featuring support for spatial audio, the iMac M3 24-inch offers an overall exceptional user experience. Minor considerations include the non-adjustable height of the display stand and the use of lightning connectors on the supplied wireless peripherals for charging. However, these inconsequential nuances do not detract from the otherwise comprehensive package presented by the iMac M3 24-inch.

Review unit: Details