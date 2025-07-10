OnePlus Buds 4 review: Cost-effective product to elevate audio experience

OnePlus has launched Buds 4 in India, alongside the next-generation Nord series smartphones. The design language of the OnePlus Buds 4 is akin to OnePlus Nord Buds 3. Priced at Rs 5,999, the OnePlus Buds 4 offers active noise cancellation (ANC), clear audio output, and support for multi-point connectivity. But are these true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds actually a feature-packed proposition in the budget segment? Let’s find out:

Design

The OnePlus Buds 4 shares a striking resemblance to OnePlus Nord Buds 3. If I have to put it in simple words, then the design has essentially been copied and pasted without any innovation, at least look-wise. Be it the buds or the case, everything in terms of design remains the same.

The OnePlus Buds 4 boasts an IP55 rating for resistance against dust and water. These wireless earbuds sport a classic design while being lightweight and comfortable for prolonged usage. The OnePlus Buds 4 comes with multiple tip sizes to ensure a snug fit for users, which will aid in noise isolation functionality. Fair warning, though, the earbuds are a bit slippery, so if you aren’t careful while handling them, you might end up dropping them. Coming to the casing, the OnePlus Buds 4 comes in a single-tone finish pebble-shaped case with the OnePlus logo and a battery indicator placed right in front of it. It sports a matte finish, which makes it resistant to smudges and fingerprint marks. The bottom of the case features a USB-C type port for charging, and the right side features a button to make pairing with your device easier.

The OnePlus Buds 4 features three modes – Noise cancellation, Adaptive, and Transparency. OnePlus boasts up to 55dB noise cancellation in the Buds 4. In real life, the Chinese consumer electronics maker did deliver on its promise. I used these earbuds in my office, which is usually filled with chatter and laughter, and the OnePlus Buds 4 was able to block the majority of noise. I also used it in the Delhi Metro, and if any of you have travelled in the Delhi Metro, especially during the peak hours of 6 pm on the blue or yellow line, then you have a fair idea of how noisy it is. Even inside the metro, with children crying at the top of their lungs and some stranger talking loudly on his phone, the OnePlus Buds 4 was able to block 90 to 95 per cent of the noise. I was barely able to hear any disturbance in my music-listening experience while travelling.

The transparency mode in the OnePlus Buds 4 offers you a real-life environment. When turned on, you will be able to listen to your music while also having a fair idea of what’s happening around you. In simple words, it means that you will be able to hear music while also hearing the kid behind you crying as if his world is ending. The adaptive mode strikes a balance between ANC and transparency mode. The OnePlus Buds 4 turn on the ANC or the transparency mode depending on the environment you are in at that particular time. Additionally, it comes with OnePlus 3D Audio mode, which delivers 3D spatial audio. It performs decently, but nothing extraordinary. It also packs a game mode that reduces latency in audio output, making gaming feel more synced and connected.

The OnePlus Buds 4 come with in-ear detection technology, meaning the moment you pull them out of your ears, it will stop the music. The earbuds offer dual connection, making it easy for you to pair them with two different devices and switch between them. These TWS feature steady connect technology, which aims to maintain a stable connection, even in outdoor settings. Also, one can swipe on earbuds to control the audio level, eliminating the need to use the buttons on phones or any other connected devices. Furthermore, the OnePlus Buds 4 comes with AI translation technology. The OnePlus Buds 4 supports face-to-face translation and live translation. The former is essentially for situations when you are sitting in a meeting with someone who speaks a different language from you. You will turn on the feature, and the microphones in the Buds 4 will pick up what the person is saying, translate it into your language, and play it in your ear within a time span of one to two seconds. The latter is essentially for situations where both parties need to communicate. With this feature, the screen gets split into two halves, and the mic icon will be available on both sides, so each party can click on it, in turn, to carry out the conversation easily. The features are no doubt really great and useful, however, in terms of translations, I found that AI was not able to translate everything accurately. To sum it up, it is good and works fine, but it isn’t 100 per cent reliable.

Audio and Calls These earbuds deliver a sound profile with clear mids and heavy bass, making them suitable for various genres of music and media. They don’t compromise on clarity for loudness, which I really liked. Coming to my experience during calls, I would say that the OnePlus Buds 4 did get the basics right, but it didn’t excel. It was able to handle normal calls well, especially when I was sitting in a quiet environment. The clarity of my audio and the people that I was talking to were both good. But the moment I stepped out in noisy environments, the OnePlus Buds 4 failed to deliver a crystal clear sound output to the people I was talking to. Their voice was perfectly fine, but when I asked about the quality and clarity of my voice, I did get to hear that the background noise was still creeping in despite the earbuds’ noise reduction.

Companion app Non-OnePlus users can access the core features of the OnePlus Buds 4 through the "Hey Melody" companion app, available on both Android and iOS. It allows control over noise cancellation, transparency mode, Sound Master EQ, Game mode, and Find My Earbuds. For those using a OnePlus phone, all these settings are integrated directly into the Bluetooth menu, so no separate app is required. Battery In terms of battery, the OnePlus Buds 4 performed well. On a single charge, I got around three to six hours of battery backup (depending on the mode I was using it in). If I used it purely on ANC, then it would last me somewhere around three hours. If I switched off all modes, then I got around six hours of battery backup, and when I used adaptive or transparency, I got around four to five hours of battery backup on a single charge.

With the case, the earbuds last for around 30 to 40 hours, which is decent. If I talk about the “quick charge,” meaning charging the earbuds for just 10 minutes, then it can easily last for up to 40 minutes. Talking about the full charge, the case will take around 45 minutes to get fully charged. Verdict The OnePlus Buds 4 packs premium features into an affordable package. With solid ANC, decent sound quality, and reliable battery life, they tick most of the right boxes for everyday use. Where they fall slightly short is in call quality under noisy conditions, and some of the AI translation features still feel like a work in progress.