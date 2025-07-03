OPPO Reno 14 Pro review: Content creator in me liked it for these reasons

OPPO has launched the Reno 14 series in India, comprising the Reno 14 and the Reno 14 Pro (reviewed here). The Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip and brings upgrades across the board, including a large battery with fast charging, a bright display, improved durability, and several new artificial intelligence features. Billed as a premium smartphone focused on design, imaging and durability, the Reno 14 Pro is feature-rich. But does it live up to its content creator-focused legacy? Let us find out.

Design

I received the Pearl White variant of the OPPO Reno 14 Pro, which features a white finish with a gradient aura design. The back panel has a swirling, wave-like pattern that is visually striking. While some may find it attractive, others may consider it too flashy. The phone is thin at 7.58mm but not particularly lightweight, weighing over 200g.

The silky texture on the back cover – what OPPO calls “velvet glass” – adds a premium feel, although it can be slippery. The camera module resembles that of the iPhone 11, with a bump in the top-left corner and a flat glass layer that blends well with the body. Durability is a key aspect of the Reno 14 Pro. It features an aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the display, and IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. OPPO also said the phone includes internal cushioning to protect it from damage if accidentally dropped. Display The Reno 14 Pro has a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This flat panel offers sharp resolution and vibrant colours, making it ideal for everyday use – from scrolling social media to watching high-definition videos. OPPO claims a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and the screen holds up well even in direct sunlight.

Personally, I prefer flat screens over curved ones, and this display aligns with that preference. The flat design gives the phone a clean, modern look, and makes typing or watching videos more comfortable. The ultra-thin bezels enhance the immersive experience. Whether for gaming, binge-watching or casual browsing, the display performs smoothly. The size and quality of the screen make it perfect for multimedia use. Streaming videos on platforms like Netflix and YouTube is enjoyable, thanks to the ample screen space, good dynamic range, and support for high-dynamic range (HDR). Camera The OPPO Reno 14 Pro features four 50-megapixel cameras: three at the rear and one at the front. On paper, it is a flagship-grade setup: a 50MP main sensor (OV50E) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens (JN5) offering 3.5x optical zoom with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens (OV50D) with a 116-degree field-of-view and autofocus.

The main sensor captures detailed and well-exposed images, especially in daylight. In low light or when using flash, it still performs well, separating fine details like hair strands. However, autofocus is inconsistent and occasionally misses, resulting in blurred shots, particularly in busy environments. The 50MP telephoto lens is equally capable, delivering sharp and colour-accurate images in both bright and dim conditions. Optical zoom up to 3.5x produces excellent results, but digital zoom, especially beyond 10x, leads to a drop in image quality. The phone offers up to 120x digital zoom. Portrait mode is effective, with good edge detection and a pleasing background blur.

The ultra-wide-angle camera is good, too. It captures scenes with detail, but with some distortion on the edges. The wide-angle shots come out nice during the day. Even during the evening hours under street light or dim sky, it does deliver a decent picture. The lens does add value to the overall camera setup. It also offers 4K recording at 60 frames per second which works better during day time than night. On the front, there’s a 50MP autofocus camera that produces vibrant selfies, well-suited for social media. However, it struggles with natural skin tones. In artificial lighting, selfies often appear overly brightened and tend to smoothen facial details. In low light, textures like hair and skin can appear soft.

For video, all lenses support 4K recording at 60fps. Video stabilisation on both the main and telephoto cameras is impressive, delivering smooth footage even in motion. Recordings captured during bright days are crisp, and low-light videos retain good detail. The front camera also performs well for vlogging, producing bright and sharp video clips. Performance and Software The Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Performance is smooth for daily use, but the storage limit could be restrictive for content creators who frequently shoot in 4K. I used editing apps like Edits and Lightroom, and the phone managed those tasks comfortably.

While I didn’t run extended gaming sessions, casual BGMI gameplay was mostly smooth with only occasional lags. The phone remained cool throughout. In everyday use, it handled multitasking efficiently. App switching was seamless, and the camera app was fast and responsive. It does warm slightly during intensive tasks or charging, but nothing alarming. Running on Android 15 with ColorOS 15, the software experience is clean and packed with features. OPPO has included several AI-powered photography tools designed to enhance the shooting, editing and sharing process. These include: AI Flash Photography

AI Perfect Shot

AI Recompose

AI Studio with AI Style Transfer I tried AI Perfect Shot, which smartly corrects awkward expressions like closed eyes or uneven smiles, and it works well. AI Recompose is another helpful feature that subtly enhances photos by applying filters and sharpening details.

Battery and Charging The Reno 14 Pro is powered by a 6,200mAh battery that easily lasts a full day, even with heavy usage, including video streaming, navigation and frequent camera use. Using the included 80W wired charger, a 10-minute charge took the battery from around 15 per cent to 45 per cent, enough to last the rest of the day. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging with compatible chargers. Verdict The OPPO Reno 14 Pro stands out with its premium design, sharp display, and versatile camera system. Its real strength lies in content creation – from the capable telephoto lens to 4K video recording and on-device editing features. The large display and long battery life further enhance usability.