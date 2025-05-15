Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones: Report

Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones: Report

Samsung's new Galaxy S25 Edge stands out for its ultra-slim titanium build, measuring just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163g-even though it features a display size similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has reportedly begun development on the Galaxy S26 Edge, its second-generation ultra-thin flagship. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing The Elec, the company plans to replace the ‘Plus’ model in its Galaxy S series line-up with the Edge variant starting next year. Apple is also expected to adopt a similar approach, potentially replacing the iPhone Plus with a new “iPhone Air” model.
 
For those who don't know, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. The phone stands out for its ultra-slim titanium build, measuring just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163g—even though it features a display size similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and includes a 200MP primary sensor, which marks a camera upgrade over the Plus variant. However, the ultra-thin design comes with trade-offs: a smaller battery and the absence of a telephoto lens.
 
 
Apple, meanwhile, is expected to debut the iPhone 17 Air later this year. The device is rumoured to take inspiration from the ultra-slim iPad Pro design and is likely to replace the iPhone Plus in the company’s future line-up. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display and support for ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to Samsung’s Edge model, it’s expected to offer fewer camera sensors, with early reports suggesting a single rear camera set-up. A smaller battery is also expected compared to the current Plus model.

Also Read

Premiumapple, apple logo

US-China tariff truce may not hit Apple's smartphone plans in India

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than iPhone 16: Find out why

PremiumApple, Apple iphone

Apple's shift from China: India's iPhone exports zoomed 116% in April

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Apple to make all iPhones in India in coming years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

iPad Pro (2024)

Apple's iPhone Air may not be a one-off, future models in works: Report

  That said, Apple may have an advantage on the software front. A recent Bloomberg report revealed that Apple is developing a new AI-powered battery optimisation feature for the upcoming version of iOS. The feature will reportedly monitor usage patterns and adjust settings in real time to extend battery life—potentially addressing concerns around battery life in its thinner iPhone model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge now on pre-order in India

 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order in India. Starting at Rs 1,09,999, the smartphone is available in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue colour options. Customers who pre-order will also get access to limited-time offers including a free storage upgrade, no-cost EMI plans, and more.
  Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 12MP 
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, Customer Service, Chatbots in customer service, Chatbot help, Technology

Qlik unveils agentic experience to simplify data workflows, aid decisions

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: May 15 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds and more

fact check, Technology

India-made GPUs to be tech demo-ready by 2025, production by 2029

Tech Wrap May 14

Tech Wrap May 14: Android 16 in June, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Google Gemini

Spotify AI DJ takes voice requests

Spotify enhances DJ feature with voice command option: Here is how it works

Topics : Apple iPhone Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon