Apple could bring third-party AI voice apps to CarPlay beyond Siri: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to open up its CarPlay system to third-party voice-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) apps. According to Bloomberg, this update would allow drivers to access other AI chatbots in CarPlay, instead of depending only on Apple’s voice assistant. Until now, Apple has only allowed Siri to handle voice commands inside CarPlay. The reported change would reflect a shift in Apple’s approach, allowing AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to offer voice-enabled versions of their apps on CarPlay.

For context, CarPlay is Apple’s in-car system that mirrors key iPhone features on a car’s dashboard screen, allowing drivers to use navigation, music, calls, and messages through touch or voice controls while driving.

Third-party AI support in CarPlay

According to the report, Apple is working to add support for third-party AI apps with voice mode in CarPlay in the coming months. The plan has not been officially announced, and an Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

ALSO READ: Claude AI could worsen analyst groupthink in already volatile markets This could allow drivers to ask questions or get suggestions from AI chatbots without taking their hands off the wheel. For example, a user could ask ChatGPT for nearby restaurant recommendations directly through the car’s display. However, the Bloomberg report noted that Apple customers have been asking for such features for months, and there is no guarantee that all AI developers will choose to support CarPlay.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will not allow third-party apps to replace the Siri button or the wake word used to activate it. Instead, users will need to open an AI app within CarPlay to use its voice features. Developers may design their apps so that voice mode starts automatically when the app is opened, which could make the experience smoother.

ALSO READ: Google likely to expand Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability beyond Pixels Siri is typically used in CarPlay for tasks like playing music, sending messages, and navigation. However, many users now rely on services such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI voice apps for more general questions that Siri does not always handle well. While other AI apps can currently be used through a car’s speakerphone, this method works outside CarPlay and can be unreliable. Some users also rely on workarounds like shortcuts synced from an iPhone.

At the same time, Apple is continuing to develop its own technology. The company plans to upgrade Siri later this year with features such as web-based answers and online summaries. Apple last updated standard CarPlay with iOS 26, adding widgets and a Liquid Glass interface, while its higher-end CarPlay Ultra remains limited to select carmakers.