Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 55-inch review: Big-screen ambition, small compromises

Over the past few years, television display technologies have largely been split between two camps. On one side are conventional LED televisions, which continue to dominate the market because of their affordability. On the other are OLED televisions, which are often considered the benchmark for picture quality but remain expensive for many buyers.

Recently, a third option has started gaining traction: QD Mini LED. The technology itself is not new, but it has become increasingly accessible as manufacturers bring it to more affordable television segments. Xiaomi's TV S Mini LED series is the latest example, with prices starting at Rs 51,999.

Naturally, I was curious to see whether a QD Mini LED television at this price could genuinely bridge the gap between conventional LED and OLED models. Understanding QD Mini LED display technology A conventional LED television uses relatively large LEDs positioned behind or around the display panel to illuminate the screen. Since these LEDs light larger portions of the panel at once, controlling brightness with precision becomes difficult. This often leads to blacks appearing grey and bright objects bleeding into darker areas of the image. OLED televisions take a completely different approach. Every pixel generates its own light and can switch off independently. This allows OLED panels to produce near-perfect blacks and exceptional contrast. The trade-off is that OLED panels are generally more expensive and can be susceptible to image retention or burn-in over long periods of static use.

QD Mini LED sits somewhere in between. ALSO READ: Sony Bravia 3 II review: A TV that is smooth, natural and easy to live with Instead of a handful of larger LEDs, Mini LED televisions use thousands of significantly smaller LEDs behind the panel. These LEDs are grouped into dimming zones that can brighten or darken independently. This process, known as local dimming, allows the television to illuminate only the parts of the image that need brightness while keeping darker portions dim. The result is improved contrast and deeper blacks compared with conventional LED televisions. The QD, or Quantum Dot, layer further enhances colour reproduction by improving colour purity and brightness. Combined with Mini LED backlighting, it creates a display that delivers stronger contrast and colour performance while retaining the longevity advantages associated with traditional LED technology.

QD Mini LED and Xiaomi TV In the case of the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED, Xiaomi claims up to 512 local dimming zones across the range depending on the size of the model. The 55-inch model I reviewed likely has fewer zones, but regardless of the exact count, the panel quality is impressive. The first thing that stood out during daily use was brightness. High Dynamic Range (HDR) content benefits significantly from the display's brightness capabilities. Highlights appear impactful without overwhelming darker scenes, while local dimming does a good job of maintaining contrast across varied content.

The television also features an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature based on room conditions. For the most part, the system works well and helps maintain a comfortable viewing experience throughout the day. There were occasional instances where the adjustments felt slightly off, but these were infrequent. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17T review: Great cameras, lasting battery, and near-flagship appeal Audio performance is another pleasant surprise. Built-in television speakers are rarely memorable, but Xiaomi has done a commendable job here. The sound has depth, dialogue remains clear, and there is enough bass presence to make movies and music enjoyable without immediately reaching for a soundbar.

Connectivity is equally strong. The television includes an HDMI port with eARC support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. There is also support for Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast, allowing users to stream content from Apple devices, Android devices, and Windows PCs with minimal effort. Where Xiaomi has cut corners While the display and audio experience exceed expectations for the price, some compromises are apparent. The television advertises support for a 120Hz refresh rate, but it is important to understand how that is achieved. Unlike native 120Hz panels that physically refresh the image 120 times per second, Xiaomi uses Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology. DLG works by driving portions of the panel separately to simulate a higher refresh rate. The result is smoother motion than a standard 60Hz television, but it is not equivalent to the responsiveness and clarity of a true native 120Hz display, particularly for gaming and fast-moving content.

Performance is another area where the television feels less polished. The TV runs Google's Google TV platform alongside Xiaomi's PatchWall interface. Both experiences coexist and can be accessed through dedicated buttons on the remote. The flexibility is welcome, but the overall responsiveness is not. Initial boot times are longer than expected, and the interface often feels sluggish immediately after startup. Performance improves after a few minutes of use, but switching between Google TV and PatchWall can reintroduce the same delays. It is not a deal-breaker, but it is noticeable enough to affect the overall experience. What I would tell anyone considering it