Xiaomi 17T review: Great cameras, lasting battery, and near-flagship appeal

The Xiaomi 17T enters the mid-premium smartphone segment with a familiar formula: a sharp AMOLED display, capable cameras, a large battery and a performance-focused chipset. On paper, the device ticks most of the right boxes. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate, Leica-tuned cameras, MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and a 6,500mAh battery.

After using the device, the Xiaomi 17T feels like a smartphone that gets most fundamentals right. However, it also highlights an issue Xiaomi continues to face: strong hardware paired with software that still lacks the refinement of some competitors.

Design and display

The Xiaomi 17T strikes a balance between compact design and large-screen usability.

Its 6.59-inch display offers enough screen real estate for media consumption, gaming and multitasking without making the phone feel excessively large. Everyday tasks such as typing, browsing social media and navigating apps feel comfortable.

The phone does feel slightly dense in hand, particularly when used with the bundled case, but weight distribution is balanced enough to make one-handed use manageable for shorter periods.

Xiaomi has kept the design relatively understated. The flat frame and matte finish give the phone a clean, mature appearance that aligns closely with the design language of the Xiaomi 17.

The only element that disrupts the otherwise minimalist look is the large camera island, which draws more attention than the rest of the design.

Build quality is reassuring. The phone feels sturdy, with well-finished edges and a premium feel without appearing overly flashy.

The matte rear panel does a good job of resisting fingerprints and smudges, helping maintain a cleaner appearance throughout the day. However, the finish is somewhat slippery. While the phone never feels unsafe to hold, most users will likely prefer using the included case for additional grip and security.

The 1.5K AMOLED display is sharp, vibrant and smooth. Outdoor visibility is strong, and colours appear vivid without looking overly saturated. Combined with the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the display delivers a dependable viewing experience that feels well suited to daily use.

Audio is handled by stereo speakers. The output is loud and clear enough for video streaming, casual gaming and calls. However, the sound lacks the depth and bass response found on some competitors. It gets the job done but does not feel particularly immersive.

Camera performance

The Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-tuned triple-camera setup comprising:

50MP primary camera

50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The camera system follows a distinct Leica-inspired tuning philosophy. Images generally lean towards warmer tones, stronger contrast and more vibrant colours. Whether using Leica Vibrant or Leica Authentic modes, the output prioritises character over strict neutrality.

In daylight, the cameras perform well.

Images are detailed, colours appear rich, and photos often have a cinematic quality. Xiaomi's image processing produces visually engaging shots that are immediately ready for sharing on social media.

The 5x telephoto camera is one of the highlights of the setup. It retains an impressive amount of detail at longer focal lengths and captures elements that would otherwise be difficult to notice with the naked eye.

Portrait photography is equally capable. Subject separation is reliable, edge detection is generally accurate, and the background blur looks natural rather than artificially generated. However, skin tones continue to reflect the warmer Leica colour science, which may not appeal to users seeking more natural rendering.

Low-light performance is dependable. The phone maintains balanced exposure, controls highlights reasonably well and preserves a useful amount of shadow detail. Noise management is also handled effectively, resulting in images that remain usable without extensive editing.

The biggest limitation is the overall colour profile. Users who prefer natural, true-to-life colours may find Xiaomi's processing a little too stylised, particularly in Vibrant mode.

For video, the Xiaomi 17T delivers stable and consistent performance. It supports recording at up to 4K 60fps and maintains reliable colours and exposure across most shooting scenarios.

Performance and software

Powering the Xiaomi 17T is MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The hardware combination delivers strong day-to-day performance.

Apps launch quickly, multitasking feels smooth and background processes remain well managed. Everyday activities such as browsing, messaging, streaming and social media usage are handled without issue.

Gaming performance is another strength.

Titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile run comfortably at high settings with stable frame rates. Even during longer gaming sessions, performance remains largely consistent.

The device does warm up under sustained loads, but thermal management is competent enough to prevent major throttling or discomfort during normal gameplay.

Xiaomi has also included a growing set of AI-powered features, including:

Writing assistance tools

AI image-editing features

Google Gemini integration

These additions can be useful in specific scenarios, although they remain supplementary rather than transformative.

The hardware experience is impressive. The software experience, however, feels less polished.

HyperOS 3 is responsive and fluid, but the overall interface still lacks the refinement expected at this price point.

Navigation occasionally feels unintuitive, and some customisation options are buried within menus that are not always easy to locate. While the platform offers a broad feature set, the experience does not always feel cohesive.

Compared with competitors such as OPPO's ColorOS 16, HyperOS still feels a step behind in terms of organisation, discoverability and overall polish.

Battery life and charging

Battery life is one of the Xiaomi 17T's strongest attributes.

The 6,500mAh battery comfortably powers the device through a full day of use, even under relatively heavy workloads involving gaming, photography and media consumption.

For most users, reaching the end of the day without battery anxiety should not be a problem.

Charging is handled by a 67W wired charger.

While this is no longer among the fastest charging solutions in the segment, it remains perfectly usable. A full charge takes just under 90 minutes, which is reasonable given the battery's large capacity.

The combination of strong endurance and reliable charging makes the Xiaomi 17T a dependable everyday device.

Verdict

The Xiaomi 17T is a well-rounded smartphone that focuses on delivering strong fundamentals.

The display is sharp and smooth, battery life is excellent, performance is consistently reliable, and the Leica-tuned camera system produces engaging images with plenty of character.

However, the phone is not without compromises.

HyperOS 3 still lacks the polish of some competing Android interfaces, and Xiaomi's image processing may not appeal to users looking for natural colour reproduction. Charging speeds are also no longer class-leading.

Still, for buyers who prioritise battery life, dependable performance and a capable camera system, the Xiaomi 17T presents a compelling package.

It is not the most refined smartphone in its class, but it is one of the more balanced ones.

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