10 injured after 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes east China's Shandong

10 injured after 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes east China's Shandong

A shallow earthquake resulted in injuries to at least 10 people and the collapse of numerous buildings, CGTN reported citing a report by the US Geological Survey (USGS)

Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City in Shandong Province at 2

The quake was centred 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earlier, on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology reported.

The earthquake struck at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 kms.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of casualties or material damage in the quake.

Topics :ChinaEarthquakeAfghanistan

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

