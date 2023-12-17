Home / World News / 10 TN fishermen arrested in British water handed over to Indian Coast Guard

10 TN fishermen arrested in British water handed over to Indian Coast Guard

The fishermen had ventured into fishing areas in the deep sea, around 230 nautical miles near the BIOT -- an archipelago of 58 islands covering some 640,000 sq km of ocean, a defence statement said

The area is a British Overseas Territory, located approximately halfway between East Africa and Indonesia, and administered from London, the statement said | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Around 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested earlier this month from near the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) in the Indian Ocean, and tried and fined 60,000 Pounds Sterling, were on Sunday handed over to the Indian Coast Guard.

The fishermen had ventured into fishing areas in the deep sea, around 230 nautical miles near the BIOT -- an archipelago of 58 islands covering some 640,000 sq km of ocean, a defence statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The area is a British Overseas Territory, located approximately halfway between East Africa and Indonesia, and administered from London, the statement said.

The fishermen were arrested on December 6, tried at BIOT and fined 60,000 Pounds Sterling, it said and added that information regarding the same was communicated to the Indian Ocean Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on December 14.

The fishermen's boat has been seized as the fine was not paid and the 10 crew were released, it said.

The fishermen have 30 days from December 12 till January 11, 2024 to pay the fine, the statement said.

They were brought off Vizhinjam on BIOT patrol vessel 'Grampien Endurance' and were handed over at sea to Indian Coast Guard ships 'Arnavesh' and 'C 427', the statement said.

The fishermen are expected to arrive at Vizhinjam around 10 am where they will be medically examined and interrogated by agencies concerned.

Subsequently, they will be handed over to the Fisheries Department for safe passage to Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

In a similar incident, around 35 fishermen who were arrested in September for attempting to fish near the BIOT area were released to the Indian Coast Guard on November 20.

Also Read

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

Indian Coast Guard, ports, firms discuss readiness for oil spill disasters

Defence ministry, TCIL ink Rs 588 cr deal for digital coast guard project

Int'l agencies investigates loss of Titan submersible carrying 5 people

Rescue op underway off southwestern Greece for around 90 migrants on yacht

Japan, ASEAN bolster ties at summit focused on security amid China tensions

Women survivors of gender-based violence being jailed by Taliban: UN Report

Trump wants New Hampshire voters to put him on a path to the nomination

US presses Israel to shift from combat as Iranian-backed attacks escalate

3 hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops had been holding white flag

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil NaduFishermenIndian coast guard

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story