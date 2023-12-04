Home / World News / 11 bodies recovered, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

11 bodies recovered, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

About 75 climbers started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded

Repersentative Image | Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia
AP Padang (Indonesia)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:33 AM IST
The bodies of 11 climbers were recovered Monday after a furious eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano as Indonesian rescuers searched for at least 22 others reportedly missing.

Mount Marapi in Agam district in West Sumatra province spewed thick columns of ash as high as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) into the sky in a sudden eruption Sunday and hot ash clouds spread several miles (kilometers). Villages and nearby towns were blanketed by tons of volcanic debris.

About 75 climbers started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded.

Eight of those rescued Sunday were rushed to hospitals with burn wounds and one also had a broken limb, said Hari Agustian, an official at the local Search and Rescue Agency in Padang, the provincial capital.

West Sumatra's Search and Rescue Agency head Abdul Malik said rescuers on Monday morning found 11 bodies of climbers as they searched for those who still missing and rescued three others.

The evacuation process of the bodies and survivors are still ongoing, he said, adding that rescuers are still searching for 22 climbers reportedly still missing.

Topics :IndonesiavolcanoNatural Disastersrescuevolcano eruption

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 09:33 AM IST

