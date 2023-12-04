Home / World News / Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of Gaza Strip

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of Gaza Strip

The Israeli army is continuing and expanding the ground operation against the Hamas presence in every part of the Gaza Strip, he said

Israeli soldiers manoeuver armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel (Photo: PTI)
AP Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 07:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operation against the Hamas militant group to every part of the Gaza Strip.

The army resumed its offensive Friday after a weeklong cease-fire expired. After focusing its ground operation on the northern part of Gaza in recent weeks, the military began carrying out airstrikes in southern Gaza as well. The vast majority of Gaza's population has fled to the south in search of safety.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But late Sunday, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground troops were also pushing into the south.

The Israeli army is continuing and expanding the ground operation against the Hamas presence in every part of the Gaza Strip, he said.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

UK to start Gaza surveillance flights to locate captives held by Hamas

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts Philippines, no casualties reported

US officials to visit Pakistan in Dec to discuss Afghanistan, other issues

BRICS countries collaborate to mobilise climate finance at COP28 in UAE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelHamasIsrael-PalestinepalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:47 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story