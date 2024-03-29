Home / World News / 12 people killed in 2 separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 people killed in 2 separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 12 people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Representative Image
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
At least 12 people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

Eight people of a family, including five women and two children, were killed when a pickup truck they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road allegedly due to a brake failure in Buner district, police said.

The driver purportedly lost control of the vehicle after the brake failed while navigating a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain. A rescue team along with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the accident site, they said.

In the other incident, four miners of a family were killed when a coal mine suddenly collapsed in the tribal Kurram district.

A rescue team and local volunteers retrieved the bodies from the mine and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The deceased coal miners belong to the Swat district. The dead include a father and son and two brothers.

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

