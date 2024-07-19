14 students hospitalised in Japan after eating chips made with Bhut Jolokia

At least 14 high school students were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, July 16, after they reportedly consumed potato chips made using Indian ghost pepper, known as Bhut Jolokia. After consuming the super-spicy chips, several students experienced nausea and severe pain around their mouths.

The local producers produce these chips with the name 'R18 Curry Chips', which comes with a disclaimer that people under the age of 18 should not consume these chips. The company also warns to avoid consumption of these goods if individuals have high blood pressure or poor digestion. Reportedly, the Indian ghost pepper, Bhut Jolokia, is used to make these potato chips.

An emergency call was made after 13 first-year girls and one boy at Rokugo Koka High School consumed the chips at 12.40 pm on July 16. These students reportedly felt uneasy and severe pain in their mouths and stomachs, the Tokyo Fire Department and local police told Japan Today.

One student brought the chips to class, and roughly thirty students shared them despite warning that the product was not for those under 18. According to The Metro, the chips contain ghost peppers, one of the spiciest chilli peppers in the world. It is 170 times hotter as compared to Tabasco sauce.

Company Issues Apology

According to a report in BBC News, Isoyama Corp, the company issued an apology for any inconvenience and wished for a speedy recovery. The company website warns that "R 18+ curry chips," are "so spicy that they may cause you pain."

One of the spokespersons of the company extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of all the students and expressed regrets about the event. The company advises that people with high blood pressure, weak stomachs and cuts on their fingers should avoid consuming these Crispy chips. People who are 'timid or too scared' should also refrain from trying these chips.

About Bhut Jolokia

The spiciness in the "R 18+ curry chips" comes from "ghost pepper", cultivated in northeastern India, where it is quite popular as bhut Jolokia. It is one of the hottest chillies produced anywhere in the world.

Bhut Jolokia is the spiciest chilli pepper in the world. It originates in Northeast India, especially in the region around Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. It also holds the Guinness World Record for the hottest chilli pepper from 2007 to 2011.

It is also known as Raja Mirchi or King Chilli, one of the hottest chilli peppers in the world, popular as Naga Jolokia, Ghost Pepper and Ghost chilli pepper.