'Knew I was 'under attack' during Pennsylvania rally', says Donald Trump

Five days after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, Donald Trump addressed the Republican National Convention on Friday. During his speech, he said that he was aware that he was ‘under attack’ during the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally. Trump said a sudden shift of his head helped him save his life.

During his headline speech of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, a bandaged Trump said, "I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack."

The crowd at the Milwaukee convention burst into applause and chants following his acceptance of the Republican Party’s nomination for President of the United States.

“There was blood pouring everywhere, yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side," the former president said, adding that he was not supposed to be here tonight. Trump (78) said, “The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark. And I would not be here tonight.”

The former US President said that the assassin’s bullet was a mere quarter of an inch away from ending my life. “So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I’ll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful,” he said.

Talking about running to be the President of the US, Trump said, “The discord and division in our society must be healed. We just heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

Trump’s speech marked the conclusion of an extensive four-day Republican rally that attracted a large crowd of conservative activists and politicians to Wisconsin, a key swing state.

