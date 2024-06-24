NEET: How exam cancellations impact students' mental health, wallets & more

Just 10 hours before the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) [NEET (PG)] exam was set to take place, it was cancelled, leaving around 200,000 students in shock and despair.

The sudden announcement, made on Saturday night, disrupted the plans of aspirants preparing for this crucial eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to MD/ MS and PG Diploma Courses. This marks the third cancellation of the NEET-PG exam this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Students found out about the cancellation through social media and new reports, while others were told by the exam centres.

How does exam cancellation affect students? Cancellations and delays in competitive exams can lead to heightened stress and anxiety levels among students. Many experience a loss of confidence and self-esteem. The burden of retaking the exam can also lead to additional time and financial costs to aspiring students and their families.

Emotionally, students may experience a range of feelings including disappointment, frustration, and anxiety, especially if they have invested considerable time and effort in preparation. The sudden disruption of their plans can lead to feelings of uncertainty and insecurity about their academic future.

Mentally, the stress of rescheduling exams or preparing for them again can take a toll on students’ well-being, affecting their concentration, confidence, and overall mental health. Academically, the delays and uncertainties caused by exam cancellations can disrupt learning schedules and hinder academic progress, potentially affecting students’ performance in future exams or admission processes.

Additionally, the financial burden of rearranging travel plans and accommodations can add to the stress experienced by students and their families. Exam cancellations highlight the need for effective contingency plans to mitigate the impact on their academic journey.

What did students say about NEET exam cancellation?

The immediate reaction was a mix of shock and disappointment, which soon gave way to anger directed at the examination system. Many took to social media and spoke to the media, criticising the authorities for failing to conduct public exams without malpractice or paper leaks, which directly impacted the futures of thousands of students.

Students expressed disappointment and sadness over their efforts for studying being wasted. Many had to travel away from their home to cities, spending money on transport and accommodations to appear for the exam, resulting in financial loss for the families.

One user wrote on X, “11.2 lakh students took the UGC NET exam in 300+ cities. It now stands cancelled. What a waste of public money & the time/energy & sacrifice of students.”

Another said, “Once again the paper got leaked in the country, what should the youth do? The youth prepares for years but at the end they get only disappointment, for the sake of money they push the dreams of millions of people into darkness.”

This ongoing cycle of preparation and cancellation also led to widespread frustration.

“After so much hard work, if the paper gets leaked, then the youth gets completely broken from inside,” a user said on social media platform X.

NEET aspirant who is a wheelchair user also shared her challenges in appearing for exams, only to have them cancelled. In a series of posts, she wrote, “I’m a wheelchair user. The centre allotted to me was not accessible. The road outside was unnavigable. Inside, there were ramps so steep, which were certainly not for wheelchairs manoeuvred by humans… I appeared for the UGC NET on June 18, which has now been cancelled. It is ableist and does not care about disabled candidates,” she wrote on X.

Class 12 exam cancellations

Similar issues were observed during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns when competitive exams were frequently cancelled or delayed, causing significant distress among students.

According to a 2021 report from The Times of India, the Chandigarh Parents Association had expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the administration of several competitive exams, highlighting potential impacts on students’ academic performance. The cancellation of Class 12 exams was a significant setback for ambitious students, compromising their entire academic year.

Parents added that their children felt that the necessity to repeatedly prepare for rescheduled exams demanded considerable discipline and focus, which many students found increasingly difficult to maintain.

The cancellations at the time also raised concerns regarding admission into higher education institutes. The government introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2022 for admissions in Delhi. However, introducing a new exam only added to the competition and anxiety among students regarding securing spots in top colleges.

The repeated cancellations of crucial exams like NEET-PG highlight significant flaws in the examination system. The impact on students' mental health, academic performance, and prospects cannot be overlooked, as it can lead to an immeasurable loss of talent and skill from the younger generations.

