140-feet airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, NASA issues alert

As two asteroids make their closest approach to Earth on September 2, astronomers around the world will be looking up towards the sky to witness the cosmic event. These encounters provide a valuable opportunity for scientific observation and exploration, with the two asteroids posing no threat to Earth. The objects are being closely observed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as they approach Earth. Although neither represents any danger to our planet, their nearness allows us a window to deeply understand such objects and gather crucial data. These crucial cosmic phenomena don't just add to how we understand near-Earth objects but additionally highlight the need for timely diagnosis of such approaches to guarantee planetary security.

Asteroid 2007 RX8: A detailed report

Asteroid 2007 RX8, the first of these space objects, has a diameter of about 140 feet. Scientists will have the perfect opportunity to investigate its composition and trajectory because it will pass Earth at a safe distance of approximately 4.4 million kilometres. Because of this close encounter, researchers are able to collect crucial data that may improve our comprehension of such near-Earth objects.

Approx Size: 140 feet

Nearest Earth Approach: 4,400,000 miles

Date of Nearest Approach: 2 September 2024.

Asteroid 2021 RB16: A Significant Flyby

Asteroid 2021 RB16, which has a diameter of approximately 47 feet and is smaller in comparison, comes in close second. It will approach within about 2.93 million miles of earth. Even though this is a safe distance, it provides astronomers with yet another crucial opportunity to observe and analyse an asteroid's behavior during a flyby near Earth.

• Approximate Size: 47 feet

• Nearest Earth Approach: 2,930,000 miles

• Date of Nearest Approach: 2 September 2024.