Home / World News / 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple demolished in Karachi's Soldier Bazar

150-year-old Mari Mata Temple demolished in Karachi's Soldier Bazar

The caretaker of the nearby Mandir said that the temple, which covered some 400 to 500 square yards in the area, had been the target of land grabbers and developers for years now

Press Trust of India Karachi
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Hindu temple, believed to be built nearly 150 years ago, has been demolished after being declared an old and dangerous structure in Karachi, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Sindh province, leaving the Hindu community in shock.

The Mari Mata Temple in Karachi's Soldier Bazar was razed to the ground by bulldozers in the presence of a heavy contingent of police force late on Friday night.

"They (authorities) did it very early in the morning and we were not informed this was going to happen, said Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj, who looks after old Hindu temples in the area.

Mishra, the caretaker of the nearby Shri Punch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir, said that the bulldozers left the outer walls and the temple's main gate intact, but they demolished the entire inside structure.

Mishra said that the temple was built some 150 years ago and told stories that there was treasure buried beneath its courtyard.

He said that the temple, which covered some 400 to 500 square yards in the area, had been the target of land grabbers and developers for years now.

A senior police official of the local police station said that the temple was demolished as it had been declared a dangerous structure by authorities.

He said the temple was run by the Madrasi Hindu community of Karachi which had agreed the structure was very old and dangerous. The temple management reluctantly but temporarily moved most of the deities to a small room until they could carry out some renovation work there, he added.

A Hindu community leader of the area, Ramesh, said the temple management was under pressure to vacate the premises for some time now as the land had been sold to a developer on forged documents who wanted to build a commercial building on the plot.

The Hindu community has appealed to the Pakistan-Hindu Council, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Inspector General of Sindh police to take notice and look into the matter on an urgent basis.

Karachi is home to many ancient Hindu temples.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

Row over Cong's K'taka election manifesto reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Pak cops identify TTP terrorist involved in Karachi police chief's attack

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Netanyahu discharged from hospital after overnight stay after a dizzy spell

India-Indonesia Dialogue to focus on bilateral investment and trade

China using coercive business practices for economic advantage: US

UK defence minister Ben Wallace to quit at next reshuffle, step down as MP

7.2-magnitude quake strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued: USGS

Topics :Pakistan Hindu temples

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story