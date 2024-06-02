Home / World News / 2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in Pittsburgh, say police

One of the victims is in critical condition. The remaining victims all had injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
AP Penn Hills (US)
Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
A shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh has left two people dead and seven others injured, police said Sunday.

Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit said it has responded to a request for help by Penn Hills Police Department after the early morning shooting at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills.

First responders discovered the bodies of an adult male and adult female inside the bar around 3 am Sunday. Seven additional victims were found. Some were transported from the scene and additional victims walked in to area hospitals, Allegheny County police said in a statement on social media.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The remaining victims all had injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

Preliminary information shows an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire, county police said.

The statement did not say whether any suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Pittsburgh United States

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

