Home / World News / 2 dead as helicopter crashes into barge in Mississippi River near Illinois

2 dead as helicopter crashes into barge in Mississippi River near Illinois

The helicopter ran into a powerline and crashed around 11 am Thursday on the Mississippi River about a half-mile downriver from the Alton Dam

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash
Representative Image: Two people died when a helicopter crashed into a barge in the Mississippi River near East Alton, Illinois. (Photo: PTI)
AP East Alton (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two people died when a helicopter crashed into a barge in the Mississippi River near East Alton, Illinois, on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Cpl Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the two inside the aircraft were killed and that there were no other reported injuries.

The state patrol said no one was on the barge when the crash happened.

The river has been closed to commercial navigation.

The helicopter ran into a powerline and crashed around 11 am Thursday on the Mississippi River about a half-mile downriver from the Alton Dam, said Rivers Pointe Fire District Chief Rick Pender.

Fire, emergency medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the crash. Federal agencies are on the way, Pender said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Video provided to KMOV-TV by a witness shows a black plume of smoke rising up from the barge.

East Alton is about 32 kilometres north of St Louis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump may order colleges to prove they don't consider race in admissions

Israel plans to destroy Hamas and take over all of Gaza, says Netanyahu

Trump to nominate top economic aide Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve board

Trump's sweeping new tariffs take effect, fuelling global trade tensions

Israel won't annex Gaza, seeks end to war with Hamas, says Netanyahu

Topics :helicopter crashAirplanesairplane crash

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story