Home / World News / 2% inflation far: Jerome Powell signals two straight interest rates hikes

2% inflation far: Jerome Powell signals two straight interest rates hikes

Lagarde also talks tough, says not seeing enough sign of drop in inflation

Bloomberg
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (File photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers could potentially raise interest rates in July and September to curb persistent price pressures and cool a surprisingly resilient US labor market.
Asked whether Fed officials now anticipate they will raise rates every other meeting after skipping a hike this month, Powell said that may or may not happen and that he wouldn’t rule out consecutive rate hikes. He reiterated that most policymakers’ forecasts show they expect to hike at least two more times this year.

“Although policy is restrictive it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough,” Powell said Wednesday during a panel hosted by the European Central Bank for a forum in Sintra, Portugal. The Fed chief spoke two weeks after he and his colleagues left interest rates steady after 15 months of increases to allow more time to evaluate how higher borrowing costs and recent banking strains are hitting the economy. 
Powell said he does not see inflation getting back to the Fed's 2 per cent target until 2025, though if it comes down sharply the Fed may not need to keep policy as restrictive for as long.  The European Central Bank probably won’t be able to declare the end of its historic cycle of interest-rate increases anytime soon, according to President Christine Lagarde. Signaling that officials in Frankfurt will retain a bias toward monetary tightening even if they pause their hiking campaign in the coming months, Lagarde also reiterated that July will bring a ninth straight boost to borrowing costs to bring down inflation.  

“It is unlikely that in the near future the central bank will be able to state with full confidence that the peak rates have been reached,” Lagarde said.

Also Read

Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings

Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data, possible Fed rate hikes

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Fed opts for small rate hike, still expects to deliver 'ongoing increases'

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible returned to land

State of border to determine state of relationship: EAM on ties with China

Canada seems to be driven by vote-bank politics: EAM on Khalistan issue

Belarus leader approved forced transfers of Ukrainian children: Opposition

SL's domestic debt restructuring plan approved by special cabinet meeting

Topics :Jerome PowellFed rate hikes

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story