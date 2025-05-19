Home / World News / 2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person

Ohio train, US train, train, train accident
Representative Image: The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland. (Wikimedia Commons)
AP Fremont (Ohio)
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train Sunday evening in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities.

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station reported. Authorities closed the bridge.

Fremont police said on X that the bridge has been closed and urged people to stay away from the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Turbulent waters may have contributed to deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash

Israel to allow 'basic' aid into Gaza after nearly 3 months of blockade

JD Vance meets Zelenskyy in Rome to discuss Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, reviewing treatment

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Myanmar, no losses reported so far

Topics :Train AccidentOhioDeath toll

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story