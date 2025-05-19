Home / World News / Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, reviewing treatment

Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, reviewing treatment

Biden's cancer has a Gleason score of 9 with bone metastasis but is hormone-sensitive, enabling effective treatment, says a statement from the former president's office

Joe Biden, Biden
Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released from his office on Sunday (local time).
 
The statement said: “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” It added: “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”
 
The news of Biden’s cancer comes days after a spokesperson announced he was recently examined for a “small nodule” found on his prostate. He is now reviewing treatment options with his physician, the statement said.
 
A grade can be assigned to prostate cancer based on how the cells appear under a microscope. This grade, or Gleason score, determines the aggressiveness of the cancer. A Gleason score of 9 indicates the most aggressive form of prostate cancer, CNN reported.

US leaders react to Biden's cancer

 
Following the announcement, Biden, 82, received support from across the political spectrum, including President Donald Trump. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
 
Former vice president Kamala Harris also posted on X: “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.” 
Former US President Barack Obama, who served as the president from 2009 to 2017, took to X and wrote that he and his wife Michelle Obama were "thinking of the entire Biden family."

"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."
     
First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

