Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, reviewing treatment

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released from his office on Sunday (local time).

The statement said: “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” It added: “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

The news of Biden’s cancer comes days after a spokesperson announced he was recently examined for a “small nodule” found on his prostate. He is now reviewing treatment options with his physician, the statement said.

A grade can be assigned to prostate cancer based on how the cells appear under a microscope. This grade, or Gleason score, determines the aggressiveness of the cancer. A Gleason score of 9 indicates the most aggressive form of prostate cancer, CNN reported.

US leaders react to Biden's cancer

Following the announcement, Biden, 82, received support from across the political spectrum, including President Donald Trump. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”