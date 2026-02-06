24 killed, over 100 injured in a blast at a religious centre in Pakistan

At least 24 people were killed, and over 100 were injured in an explosion at a religious centre during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to a report by local media platform Dawn.

The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area. According to the report, police personnel reached the site and rescue operations are underway.

What caused the blast?

Officials said that the reason behind the blast is being investigated. Stating that the forensics teams had reached the site, the officials said that it was too early to "ascertain the nature of the blast". It is being determined whether it was a suicide bombing or a bomb was planted, the report said.