Home / World News / 25 dead in wildfires across Algeria, including soldiers fighting flames

25 dead in wildfires across Algeria, including soldiers fighting flames

The Interior Ministry announced 15 deaths and 24 injuries. In addition, the Defense Ministry later announced 10 soldiers were dead and 25 injured

AP Algiers (Algeria)
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday.

At least 1,500 people were evacuated, the Interior Ministry said, without providing details.

The Interior Ministry announced 15 deaths and 24 injuries. In addition, the Defense Ministry later announced 10 soldiers were killed and 25 injured as they fought fires in the resort area of Beni Ksila east of the capital Algiers.

It wasn't immediately clear over what period of time the casualties happened but the fires have been burning for several days.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the north African country. The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia and Jijel in the Kabyle region east of Algiers and Bouira, about 100 kilometres southeast of Algiers, the Interior Ministry said.

Operations to tamp down the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Algeria is no stranger to summer wildfires.

At least 37 people were killed last August after wildfires blazed near Algeria's northern border with Tunisia.

A year earlier, authorities said dozens were killed in blazes including soldiers called in to help fight the fires in the mountainous Kabyle region that is dotted with villages.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fuelled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh to have advance warning system to mitigate disasters

Need proactive approach to minimise damage from natural disasters: PM Modi

Natural disasters: 2.5 million displaced in India in 2022, shows data

Higher losses during disasters due to abysmally low insurance cover of 8%

GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes

Nobel laureate Yunus loses legal battle, has to pay $1.1 mn in taxes

Israeli parliament okays controversial judicial overhaul law amid protests

'Terrorism', says Russia as Ukraine drones hit 2 buildings near Army HQ

ReNew Energy announces appointment of three independent directors

SoftBank forms $100 mn JV to build AI-powered warehouses with Symbotic

Topics :AlgeriaNatural Disasters

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story