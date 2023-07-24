Home / World News / ReNew Energy announces appointment of three independent directors

ReNew Energy announces appointment of three independent directors

The term of office of each appointee will be till the Annual General Meeting in 2025, if the proposal is approved by the shareholders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"Board of Directors has appointed Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi and Philip Graham New as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from August 23, 2023," a company statement said

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

ReNew Energy Global Plc on Monday announced appointment of three independent directors.

"Board of Directors has appointed Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi and Philip Graham New as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from August 23, 2023," a company statement said.

The term of office of each appointee will be till the Annual General Meeting in 2025, if the proposal is approved by the shareholders.

Paula Gold-Williams is the former President and CEO of CPS Energy. Currently, she serves as a corporate director on the board of Emera, Inc, a utility holding company headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Nicoletta Giadrossi holds various leadership roles in prominent companies.

Philip Graham New is a non-executive director at Norsk Hydro ASA since May 2022 and serves on its audit committee since June 2023. He also holds the position of non-executive director at Almar Water Solutions BV since March 2017.

Also Read

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

SoftBank forms $100 mn JV to build AI-powered warehouses with Symbotic

US business activity growth slows to a five-month low as services soften

UK-India FTA to provide fair level playing field: Chivas Brothers

Apple aims to keep iPhone shipments steady despite 2023 turmoil

China urges Japan not to disrupt chip industry after tech curbs take effect

Topics :ReNew Powerboard of directors

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story