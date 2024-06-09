Home / World News / '274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages'

'274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages'

Israel launched a massive offensive in response that has killed over 36,700 Palestinians, according to local health officials

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat
AP Deir Al-Balah
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 274 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli air and ground raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas.

The ministry said Sunday that around 700 people were wounded in Saturday's operation.

The operation deep into central Gaza was the largest rescue operation since October 7, when Hamas and other militants stormed across the border, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Israel launched a massive offensive in response that has killed over 36,700 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Israelis celebrated the return of Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 22; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 41, after Israeli forces raided two locations at once while under fire.

Topics :Israel-PalestinepalestineisraelHamasGaza

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

