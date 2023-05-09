Home / World News / 3,000 small businesses in Israel fined for disobeying Covid directives

3,000 small businesses in Israel fined for disobeying Covid directives

As part of the operation, which lasted for a year until the beginning of May 2023, 730 applications were submitted by various debtors in about 3,000 penalty cases

ANI Asia
3,000 small businesses in Israel fined for disobeying Covid directives

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
As part of what was described as a joint effort to return to normality and provide financial assistance to the self-employed members of the public and small and medium-sized business owners affected by the Corona crisis, Israel's Enforcement and Collection Authority launched a special operation in April 2022 to regulate business fines related to the Corona crisis, the obligation of a business owner not to admit or provide service to those not wearing a mask, operating a business not in accordance with the Covid guidelines, and more.

As part of the operation, which lasted for a year until the beginning of May 2023, 730 applications were submitted by various debtors in about 3,000 penalty cases. Most of the debtors made payment arrangements and complied with them. About 30 of the debtors finished paying their debt and the cases were closed as part of the operation.

Topics :Coronavirusisrael

First Published: May 09 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

