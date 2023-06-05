3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Bay of Bengal, no casualties reported



The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed us of the earthquake through their tweet. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 05-06-2023, 07:40:23 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 92.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location:Bay of Bengal, India," NCS tweeted. A 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 7:40 am on Monday at a depth of 10km. The quake was centred at a latitude of 15.32 and a longitude of 92.84.



Earlier in January this year, a 4.5 magnitude on the Ritcher scale shook the region, the quake originated at a depth of 36 km at 10:57 am. On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am. The region has observed no casualties so far, and the region has had at least three earthquakes in the last seven months.