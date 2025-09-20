Home / World News / 3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

At least 26 people were injured in the attack in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, local governor Serhii Lysak said

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike
Several high-rise buildings and homes were damaged in the eastern city of Dnipro (Image: PTI)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack targeting regions across Ukraine early on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said attacks took place across nine regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv.

The enemy's target was our infrastructure, residential areas and civilian enterprises, he said, adding that a missile equipped with cluster munitions struck a multi-story building in the city of Dnipro.

Each such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to intimidate civilians and destroy our infrastructure, he said in a statement on his official Telegram.

At least 26 people were injured in the attack in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, local governor Serhii Lysak said. Several high-rise buildings and homes were damaged in the eastern city of Dnipro.

In the Kyiv region, local authorities said there were strikes in the areas of Bucha, Boryspil and Obukhiv. A home and cars were damaged. In the western region of Lviv, governor Maxim Kozytsky said two cruise missiles were shot down.

Russia launched 619 drones and missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said in a statement. In total, 579 drones, eight ballistic missiles and 32 cruise missiles were detected. Ukrainian forces shot down and neutralized 552 drones, two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles.

During the air strike, tactical aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, effectively worked on the enemy's cruise missiles. Western weapons once again prove their effectiveness on the battlefield," the Air Force said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US ends temporary protection for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

Chicago violence real, but troops not the answer: Families of crime victims

Trump asks SC to let him enforce transgender, nonbinary passport policy

US Senate confirms Mike Waltz as Trump's ambassador to UN after delays

Trump admin asks US Supreme Court to end legal protections for Venezuelans

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraineZelenskyy

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story