Home / World News / 3 TTP terrorists killed by Pakistan's security forces in shootout

3 TTP terrorists killed by Pakistan's security forces in shootout

The security forces launched a massive combing operation after the gunbattle to arrest the perpetrators

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Three terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by security forces on Friday during an operation in a restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

According to sources, the security forces exchanged fire with the terrorists after they fired at them in the South Waziristan tribal district.

In the shootout, three terrorists were killed and the remaining fled.

The security forces launched a massive combing operation after the gunbattle to arrest the perpetrators.

Earlier this week, six Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed when the TTP militants attacked a convoy of security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

Also Read

TTP aims to push Pakistan govt out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: US report

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

Taliban appoints new Afghan ambassador, MEA says no formal notice received

State violence giving birth to gun culture: Akhilesh on Noida shootout

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Elections are about choices: Pence after combative 1st debate performance

Taiwan vice prez accuses China of using trade curbs to influence elections

Russia denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin

India, Greece elevate ties to level of strategic partnership: PM Modi

Putin will not personally attend G20 summit in India: Kremlin spokesman

Topics :Pakistan terroristTerrorism

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story