30 years on, Japan okays nation's first abortion pill, says report

t would provide an alternative to a surgical procedure amid calls for progress in women's reproductive rights and gender equality

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
A sub-committee of the Japanese health ministry’s Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council on Friday approved an abortion pill developed by Britain's Linepharma International - Mefeego pill pack, reported Japan Times.
 
It would provide an alternative to a surgical procedure amid calls for progress in women’s reproductive rights and gender equality. 
In Japan, abortions have been usually performed with metal instruments. 
 
Final approval from the health minister is expected to follow. For around 30 years, abortion pills have been used overseas, with over 80 nations having them available. Japan has been criticized for lagging behind other nations. 

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

