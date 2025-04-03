Home / World News / 37 people arrested after immigration raid at Washington roofing company

37 people arrested after immigration raid at Washington roofing company

The 37 people who were arrested had fraudulently represented their immigration status and submitted fraudulent documents and/or information to seek employment, they said

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner
Criminal charges against business owners are extremely rare, though fines are common (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Bellingham (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Federal immigration agents arrested 37 people Wednesday during a raid at a roofing business in northern Washington.

Officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Patrol arrived at Mt. Baker Roofing's warehouse around 7:30 am in Bellingham, a city near the Canadian border.

They (law enforcement) arrived wielding their guns like they were going to shoot us, like we were criminals, Tomas Fuerte told Cascadia Daily News, speaking in Spanish. They corralled us into a room in the back of the building. They had a list and pictures of everyone who was undocumented and took them away.

The people detained were taken away in two buses, Fuerte said, adding that he has never seen such a raid in his 12 years at the company.

ICE spokesperson David Yost said in a statement that the officers executed a federal search warrant based on an ongoing criminal investigation into the unlawful employment of aliens without legal work authorization in violation of federal law.

The 37 people who were arrested had fraudulently represented their immigration status and submitted fraudulent documents and/or information to seek employment, Yost said.

Also Read

Let American pay for tariffs for a while, says Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind

LIVE news: Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar, another injured

TikTok sale: As April 5 deadline nears, White House close to approving deal

Tariffs raise recession risks in US, put Fed in tight spot: VK Vijayakumar

USCIS announces policy update recognising only two biological sexes

Mt. Baker Roofing said in an afternoon statement that it was fully cooperating with the authorities while also ensuring that our employees are treated fairly and respectfully under the law.

ICE says it made 32,809 arrests in President Donald Trump's first 50 days in office. That was a daily average of 656, up from 311 during the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30.

Such numbers, while higher than those seen during the Biden administration, are far from the mass deportations that Trump campaigned on. So far the president has avoided the large-scale factory and office raids that characterized his first term and that of a Republican predecessor, George W. Bush, but there have been scattered and smaller operations.

Criminal charges against business owners are extremely rare, though fines are common.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suspected US airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 6 people, say Houthi rebels

Israel to create new Gaza security corridor to pressure Hamas: Netanyahu

Turkey fines Meta for refusing to restrict content on Facebook, Instagram

US tariffs to impact Indian exporters but nation better placed: FIEO

Trump's auto tariffs to cover billions of dollars in vehicle, parts imports

Topics :Donald TrumpIllegal immigration in USIllegal immigrants

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story