Home / World News / 4 dead in Houston-area shootings at separate locations, including suspect

4 dead in Houston-area shootings at separate locations, including suspect

Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was an instance of road rage

Shooting, Gun
Early indications are that it's all related, Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Houstan
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man is believed to have fatally shot three people at two different locations in the Houston area before killing himself on Wednesday, said police, who are still trying to determine a motive for the shootings.

Early indications are that it's all related, Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Around 1 pm, a driver in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land fired multiple shots at another vehicle, hitting its driver, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Alicia Alaniz, a spokesperson for the city police. Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was an instance of road rage, Alaniz said.

About half an hour later, Houston police received a call about a shooting at a mechanic shop about 11 kilometres southeast of the first shooting. Crowson said the shooter shot a mechanic and a witness who was filming him as he was leaving.

The description of the shooter and the vehicle he was in matched the accounts from the Sugar Land shooting, Crowson said.

Police found the shooter dead in his vehicle about 6.4 kilometres away. Authorities believe he killed himself.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the shooter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UN to cut 25% of its global peacekeeping force amid US funding strains

Nearly 55K kids in Gaza under age 5 may be acutely malnourished: UN study

EU rolls out $1.1 bn plan to boost AI in industries amid sovereignty drive

Gaza ceasefire talks near agreement, says Turkish foreign minister

Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee may hurt US universities and schools

Topics :HoustonHouston shootingTexasUS gun shootingUS gun control

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story