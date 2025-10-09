Home / World News / EU rolls out $1.1 bn plan to boost AI in industries amid sovereignty drive

EU rolls out $1.1 bn plan to boost AI in industries amid sovereignty drive

The move also underscores Europe's goal of achieving strategic autonomy in key sectors amid trade tensions with the United States and China and the dominance of US Big Tech

European Union, EU
The EU executive's Apply AI strategy followed an action plan unveiled in April which seeks to lighten the regulatory burden and costs for startups struggling to comply with landmark AI rules which entered into force in August last year.
Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:04 AM IST
The European Commission on Wednesday announced a 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) plan to ramp up the use of artificial intelligence in key industries amid a push to cut the European Union's reliance on US and Chinese technologies. 
The EU executive's Apply AI strategy followed an action plan unveiled in April which seeks to lighten the regulatory burden and costs for startups struggling to comply with landmark AI rules which entered into force in August last year. 
The move also underscores Europe's goal of achieving strategic autonomy in key sectors amid trade tensions with the United States and China and the dominance of US Big Tech. 
"I want the future of AI to be made in Europe," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. 
"AI adoption needs to be widespread, and with these strategies, we will help speed up the process. We will drive this 'AI first' mindset across all our key sectors, from robotics to healthcare, energy and automotive," she said. 
The Commission singled out healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, mobility, manufacturing, construction, agri-food, defence, communications and culture as critical sectors that should use more AI. 
Sector-specific measures under the Apply AI strategy include setting up a network of AI-powered advanced screening centres in healthcare and developing agentic AI in manufacturing, climate and pharmaceutical industries. 
The 1 billion euros will come from EU research projects such as Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe programme, which may encourage EU countries and the private sector to provide matching funds, the Commission said.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

