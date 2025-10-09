UN to cut 25% of its global peacekeeping force amid US funding strains

The United Nations will begin slashing its peacekeeping force and operations, forcing thousands of soldiers in the next several months to evacuate far-flung global hotspots as a result of the latest US funding cuts to the world body, a senior UN official said.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting, briefed reporters Wednesday on the 25 per cent reduction in peacekeepers worldwide as the United States, the largest UN donor, makes changes to align with President Donald Trump's America First vision.

Around 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel out of more than 50,000 peacekeepers deployed across nine global missions will be sent back to their home countries. That comes as the UN plans to cut about 15 per cent of the peacekeeping force's $5.4 billion budget for next year.

The decision to institute a major overhaul of the peacekeeping force known globally for their distinctive blue berets or helmets followed a meeting Tuesday between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and major donors, including Mike Waltz, the new US ambassador to the United Nations. The US outlined that it would commit $680 million to peacekeeping efforts, a significant reduction to the $1 billion payment the US had made this time last year, the UN official said. That funding will be accessible for all active missions, especially those the US has taken special interest in, such as peacekeepers in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.