Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 41 dead, over 180 injured in Russian strike in Poltava, claims Zelenskyy

41 dead, over 180 injured in Russian strike in Poltava, claims Zelenskyy

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy informed that he received information about a Russian strike in Poltava that targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital

Russian attack, Kyiv, ballistic missiles, Ukraine
Ukrainian President has also called for an investigation. | File Photo: PTI
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that over 180 people were injured and 41 people died as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Poltava.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy informed that he received information about a Russian strike in Poltava that targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, partially destroying one of the telecommunications institute's buildings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said, "I received preliminary reports on the Russian strike in Poltava. According to available information, two ballistic missiles hit the area."

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Zelenskyy said, "People were trapped under the rubble. Many people were rescued, but more than 180 were injured. Unfortunately, there are many casualties. As of now, we know that 41 people were killed. My deepest condolences to all of their relatives and loved ones."

The Ukrainian President has also called for an investigation and expressed his thankfulness to the ones who have been helping following the Russian strike.

"I ordered a full and prompt investigation into all of the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to everyone who has been helping and saving lives from the very first moments following the strike," Zelenskyy said on X.

More From This Section

Boat carrying migrants capsizes off Libyan coast, 1 dead, 22 missing

Nasa unravels the mystery behind 'strange noises' on space station

Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia acquitted in five separate cases

China retaliates against Canadian tariffs with anti-dumping probe on canola

Shots fired outside AP Dhillon's Canada home; singer informs fans he's safe

Reiterating Ukraine's need for air defence systems to counter Russian attacks, Zelenskyy added, "The Russian scum will surely pay for this strike. We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defence systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage. Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives. Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russia."

A devastating strike, believed to be one of the deadliest since the conflict began over 900 days ago on February 24, 2022, has caused widespread destruction and loss of life. Although the details of the attack are still emerging, it is yet to be confirmed by Russian authorities. The incident has raised concerns about the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in the region.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

Putin challenges international arrest warrant with Mongolia visit

Conflict, creditors, car crash: How Ukraine clinched debt restructuring

Russian forces advancing faster in eastern Ukraine than ever before: Putin

IAEA head to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictKiev UkraineRussia

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story