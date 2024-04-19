Home / World News / 5 Japanese escape unhurt in suicide bombing attempt in Pakistan's Karachi

5 Japanese escape unhurt in suicide bombing attempt in Pakistan's Karachi

The security guards killed one terrorist while another blew himself up in an attempt to get close to the van

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five Japanese nationals had a lucky escape when their vehicle was targeted by militants in a suicide attack here in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar said the terrorists on a motorbike attempted to hit the van of the Japanese nationals near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured, he said.

The Japanese nationals were on the way to the Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton, he said.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh told Dawn News that the Japanese nationals were travelling in a van along with two security guards when two terrorists tried to hit the van.

The security guards killed one terrorist while another blew himself up in an attempt to get close to the van, the official said.

All five Japanese nationals are safe, DIG Shaikh said.

No one has claimed responsibility so far, the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof.

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

Islamic State group poses rising threat in Africa despite progress: UN

Baloch militants attack Pak naval base in Balochistan, 6 terrorists killed

Zardaris supersede Sharifs with most legislators from same family in Pak

Central banks globally struggle to keep up with US Fed's rate cut timeline

Sony, Apollo discuss proposal to make joint bid for Paramount Global

Trial underway for Panama Papers, case that changed financial rules

US govt aims to begin new North Korea sanctions monitoring regime by May

Google's ad-privacy changes not enough to protect consumer privacy: UK

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JapanPakistan governmentSuicide bombingKarachi attackkarachi

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story