6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Colombia, with no casualties reported

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia early Sunday, authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.

The quake hit 17 kilometres northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogota. The US Geological Service reported the quake hit at 8:08 a.m. (1308 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Colombian Geological Service reported additional tremors with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 4.6 occurred in the same area minutes later.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said on X that it was assessing the situation in several municipalities.