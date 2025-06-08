Home / World News / European plane maker ATR bullish on India; in talks with airlines

European plane maker ATR bullish on India; in talks with airlines

A joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, ATR manufactures turboprops with up to 78 seats as well as freighters

flights, planes
Currently, there are 70 ATR aircraft in the country that are operated by IndiGo, Alliance Air, and FLY91
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bullish on the business opportunities in India, European aircraft maker ATR is in discussions with scheduled and non-scheduled operators to explore sale of its aircraft.

Considering the growth potential of the Indian market, a senior ATR official said it expects the country to have 300 more turboprops in the next 10 years.

A joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, ATR manufactures turboprops with up to 78 seats as well as freighters.

Currently, there are 70 ATR aircraft in the country that are operated by IndiGo, Alliance Air, and FLY91.

ALSO READ: 7.5% flights cancelled for 3 months at Delhi airport due to runway upgrade

ATR is still "very bullish" on the Indian market and is in active discussions with some of the operators, the company's Managing Director and Head of Region Asia PacificJean-Pierre Clercin told PTI in a recent interview in the national capital.

Without divulging specific details, he said the company is in talks with scheduled and non-scheduled operators, including those already flying ATR aircraft.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and the number of airports as well as regional air connectivity is on the rise.

Efforts are on to set up 50 more airports in the country in the next five years. At present, there are more than 160 operational airports.

"We are keen on exploring further ties in India...," he said, adding that the company is also looking at partnerships with universities.

In India, Clercin said there is the potential to have 300 more turboprop aircraft in the next 10 years.

ATR has sold 1,800 aircraft to 200 operators spread across 100 countries.

About tariff uncertainties, Clercin said one cannot say what will be the outcome.

"We are trying to, of course, not impose higher pricing, unrealistic pricing to our airlines. But the good thing is, with our platform, we have the most cost-effective platform from an operating cost point of view of the regional market," he noted.

For a domestic market like India that has many thin routes such as those that can be reached in an hour, he said that is where operators will need a cheaper product like ATR aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-China trade talks in London to tackle fresh disputes, tariff truce

FBI Director Kash Patel warns Los Angeles protesters against hitting cops

US ends Temporary Protected Status for Nepal, grants 60-day transition

UK's timeline for US deal too ambitious, says ex-trade advisor Falconer

Trump officials seek to end school desegregation orders; parents push back

Topics :AviationAviation sectoraviation sector in India

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story