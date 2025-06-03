Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Turkish Mediterranean coast; 7 injured

5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Turkish Mediterranean coast; 7 injured

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the Mediterranean Sea

Earthquake

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Ankara (Turkey)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris on Tuesday, Turkey's disaster management agency said. At least seven people were injured while trying to escape homes in panic.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the Mediterranean Sea and struck at 02:17 am. It was felt in neighbouring regions, including in the Greek island of Rhodes, waking many from their sleep, Turkey's NTV television reported.

Marmaris' governor, Idris Akbiyik, told the station that seven people were being treated for injuries after jumping from windows or balconies in panic, but there was no immediate report of any serious damage. 

 

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring Syria.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : earthquakes Earthquake Warning Turkey

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

