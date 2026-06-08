7.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Mindanao region in southern Philippines early Monday, with a tsunami likely on some regional coasts.
Power outages were reported and people were urged to go to higher ground. No further information on damage or casualties was immediately available.
The epicentre was 13 km southwest of General Santos city on the island of Mindanao, at a depth of 10 km, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It struck at 7:37 am local time.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves up to 3 meters are possible on some coasts of the Philippines. Waves up to 1 meter are possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia.
"We advise people to evacuate to higher grounds or go further inland," Teresito Bacolcol, head of the Philippine institute, warned people living in coastal areas.
Smaller tsunami waves are possible in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and several island nations and territories in the western Pacific.
Residents felt the earthquake tremors in Indonesia's North Sulawesi and North Maluku provinces.
The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.
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