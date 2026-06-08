7.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Mindanao region in southern Philippines early Monday, with a tsunami likely on some regional coasts.

Power outages were reported and people were urged to go to higher ground. No further information on damage or casualties was immediately available.

The epicentre was 13 km southwest of General Santos city on the island of Mindanao, at a depth of 10 km, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It struck at 7:37 am local time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves up to 3 meters are possible on some coasts of the Philippines. Waves up to 1 meter are possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia.