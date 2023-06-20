Home / World News / 7 dead, more than 70 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

The official said that the administration personnel, including rescuers and medics, had been on alert and teams were sent to the affected areas to provide available resources for quick relief

IANS Islamabad
Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:25 AM IST
At least seven people were killed and over 70 others injured in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as authorities have forecasted more thunderstorms and rain.

The National Disaster Management Authority of the country said that another spell of thunderstorms and rain is expected in the province by Tuesday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to official sources, at least five people were killed and 67 others were wounded in the Bannu division of the province while two people were killed and five others were injured in Peshawar.

Commissioner of Bannu division of the province Pervaiz Sabatkhel told media that heavy rains coupled with strong winds lashed three districts of the division starting from Sunday afternoon.

The official said that the administration personnel, including rescuers and medics, had been on alert and teams were sent to the affected areas to provide available resources for quick relief to the calamity-hit people.

Torrential rains along with strong winds also damaged several houses besides causing urban flooding and disruption in the communication system in the region.

On June 10, at least 27 people were killed and 145 others were wounded in the province during the first spell of powerful windstorms, heavy rain and hailstones.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Pakistan Rainfallflood

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

