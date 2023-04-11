7 million people internally displaced in Ukraine amid war with Russia

An estimated 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Out of them, about 4.8 million people were officially registered within government agencies as internally displaced persons (IDPs), Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 1 million children were forced to leave their homes due to the war, but are residing inside Ukraine, Vereshchuk noted.

According to the latest UN estimates, more than 8.1 million people have fled Ukraine for European countries after the start of the war.

--IANS

int/sha