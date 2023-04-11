Home / World News / 7 million people internally displaced in Ukraine amid war with Russia

7 million people internally displaced in Ukraine amid war with Russia

An estimated 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war

Kiev
7 million people internally displaced in Ukraine amid war with Russia

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An estimated 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Out of them, about 4.8 million people were officially registered within government agencies as internally displaced persons (IDPs), Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 1 million children were forced to leave their homes due to the war, but are residing inside Ukraine, Vereshchuk noted.

According to the latest UN estimates, more than 8.1 million people have fled Ukraine for European countries after the start of the war.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Also Read

Ukrainians hail Prez Zelenskyy after trip to US dismissed by Putin

Online petition launched to extend H-1B visa holders' grace period

Russia releases 108 captive Ukrainian women in latest prison exchange

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Ukrainian city

Ukraine, Russia send home around 200 soldiers in a prisoner swap

BofA sees meaningful risks of Q2 US economic contraction after recent data

J&J talc unit second bankruptcy must be dismissed, victims' lawyers say

5 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building, shooter dead: Police

Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after global banking crisis

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story