Home / World News / 85% Indian parents worry about kids spending excessive screen time: Survey

85% Indian parents worry about kids spending excessive screen time: Survey

The majority felt that ideal screen time should be less than 2 hours

New Delhi
85% Indian parents worry about kids spending excessive screen time: Survey

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the summer vacation, 85 cent parents are worried about kids spending excessive screen time during the break, a survey report commissioned by Amazon said on Tuesday.

According to the survey conducted by Kantar for Amazon in March, over 90 per cent of parents surveyed believe kids become less active when spending more time on screen devices.

The majority felt that ideal screen time should be less than 2 hours. However, 69 per cent confirmed that their kids are spending more than 3 hours with screens every day.

"Summer vacations mean a break from school, travelling, and extra play-time for kids. With plenty of spare time in hand during holidays, 85 per cent surveyed parents are worried about kids spending excessive screen time during the break," the report said.

The survey covered around 750 parents with young kids (3-8 years) across 10 metro and non-metro cities of India.

According to the findings, almost 96 per cent of parents are searching for screen-free ideas to keep their kids engaged with learning and fun activities.

The survey indicates that 82 per cent of parents are worried about keeping their kids engaged this summer.

"Kids are curious to learn new things and want to have fun in the process. With more free time at hand during summer vacations, parents have a big task ahead of themselves to keep their kids engaged. Our survey indicates that parents are keen to limit screen time of kids with screen-free activities that can help them learn new skills and have fun at the same time," said Deepender Rana, executive managing director, insights division, Kantar.

Most of the parents want their kids to pick up skills such as English speaking (50 per cent); good morals and social manners (45 per cent); performing arts like dancing, singing and playing musical instruments (36 per cent); arts and crafts (32 per cent); and physical and outdoor activities (32 per cent), as per the survey.

Topics :Screen addictionchildren

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Also Read

TOEFL to be shortened by an hour, candidates to get real-time score status

Amazon sues sellers over fake takedown requests against competitors

Amazon plans to shut 8 Go convenience stores in US in cost-cutting effort

Amazon to add Matter-over-Thread support to Echo devices this spring

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film

Ireland grants highest number of work permits to Indians in Q1 2023

Ernst & Young to slash 3,000 jobs in US due to 'overcapacity': Report

US approves F-16 fighter jets upgrade after Turkey eases stand on NATO

Environment groups sue European Union over green label for gas, nuclear

Musk says he'll create ChatGPT alternative 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story