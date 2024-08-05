Biggest of its kind, 2700-year-old cult temple unearthed by archeologists

Archaeologists were surprised to find a 2700-year-old Etruscan cult Temple at Tuscany's Sasso Pinzuto necropolis. This discovery provided concrete evidence of Etruscan cult structures, inferred from a slew of artefacts, which also include polychrome clay slabs portraying elite festivities. The research site is based close to the Colle San Pietro settlement providing valuable insights regarding Etruscan funerary cults and religious practices.

Archaeologists made groundbreaking discoveries at the necropolis of Sasso Pinzuto in Italy's Tuscany. The site is now believed to be the foundation of an unknown Etruscan cult temple and has been explored since the 1830s. It is believed that the site is 2700 years old, and one of the largest of its kind ever found. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The necropolis of Sasso Pinzuto is associated with the nearby Etruscan settlement on Colle San Pietro. It comprises over 120 chamber tombs dating from the 7th century BCE to the Hellenistic period. The recent discovery was made by archaeologists from the Centre for Ancient Mediterranean and Near Eastern Studies (CAMNES), in collaboration with the University of Naples Federico II.

The Oikos, or temple, has a rectangular plan measuring 6.2 by 7.1 meters and is supported by tuffaceous opus quandratum foundations. The finding is especially noteworthy as it offers concrete proof of the architectural structures linked to Etruscan cult activities earlier assumed based on observations made through the study of polychrome clay slabs discovered in the area.

These slabs date back to the second quarter of the sixth century BCE and are adorned with moulded reliefs showing Etruscan elite festivities, processions, banquets, and other celebrations. Such slabs were stacked in ditches surrounding burial mounds indicating that they were likely to be a part of cult structures.

Almost 1000 square meter excavation site contains three mounds with crepidines embedded into the opus quadratum and tufa. Nine little trenches are meant for cults and funerals discovered to the north of the biggest mound that is over 10 meters in diameter.

The Superintendency, with several institutions, is working hard to preserve and study these findings. The necropolis of Sasso Pinzuto always attracts archaeologists' interest. The finding of the cult temple adds a new dimension to understanding our ancient civilisation

The necropolis of Sasso Pinzuto has long been a site of interest for archaeologists. Its numerous funerary offerings and pottery vessels have provided valuable insights into Etruscan culture and practices. The recent discovery of the cult temple adds a new dimension to understanding this ancient civilization.

The Etruscan civilization peaked around 750 BCE in central Italy circa 900 BCE before the Roman Republic's founding and subsequent change in the governmental order. The vast burial grounds, currently the largest known Etruscan cult temple, provide a rare window into the social and religious customs of this mysterious culture.

The dedication and expertise of the archaeologists helped in discovering the Sasso Pinzuto temple. Their work continues to shed light on the rich history of the Etruscan civilization and its lasting impact on the region. It not only enhances our understanding of Etruscan religious practices but highlights the ongoing archaeological research importance of uncovering the past secrets.