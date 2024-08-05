WATCH: Sheikh Hasina seen fleeing Bangladesh, likely headed 'to Tripura'

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and fled the crisis-hit nation, shortly before protesters barged into her official residence, Gono Bhaban, in Dhaka.

Army Chief Waqar-uz-Zaman, in a national address, confirmed that Hasina has resigned and added that an interim government will be formed in the meantime.





ALSO READ: Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina lands in Agartala after sudden resignation "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address around 4 pm.

There were unconfirmed media reports that Hasina, along with her sister, may have fled to India and could be taken to Tripura’s Agartala. News agency AFP reported that before leaving, Hasina wanted to record a speech but could not get an opportunity to do that.

Thousands of protesters defied national curfew to barge into the PM's residence as they vandalised public property amid intensified calls for Hasina’s resignation. Security forces were seen patrolling the streets while a fresh clash in Dhaka resulted in six deaths today.

What triggered Sheikh Hasina's resignation?

The cause of Monday's unrest in Bangladesh lies in the nationwide student protests that have gripped the country since July, resulting in more than 300 deaths and thousands of injuries.

Protests broke out in July against the controversial quota system in government jobs. On July 16, clashes erupted between demonstrators and pro-government supporters at Dhaka University, sparking a national protest as student activists united in solidarity, leading to a week of chaos.

On July 21, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh scrapped most of the quota system. However, the protests were re-ignited over the weekend, seeking a public apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the violence. The group ‘Students Against Discrimination’ led the protest, which further spiralled seeking Hasina’s resignation. More than 100 people died in the Sunday clashes alone, as the activists called to organise a nationwide non-cooperation movement.

On Monday, the protesters called for a ‘Long March to Dhaka’ movement aiming to force Hasina’s resignation. In response, the government imposed a nationwide shutdown. Despite the curfew, protesters managed to storm through and reach Hasina’s residence.