Imran Khan being given substandard food in jail, allege party leaders

Imran Khan's party on Monday claimed that the former Pakistan prime minister is being given “substandard food” in jail on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, leading to deterioration in his health and demanded his immediate medical checkup.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also observed a black day on Monday as it marks a year of the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau in a 190-million pound corruption case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Imran Khan had said he was being given substandard food in jail which is causing him to feel unwell. All of this is happening on the orders of Maryam Nawaz,” PTI senior leader Moonis Elahi wrote on X on Monday.



The former federal minister said only the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could stoop so low.

He further said Khan braved the imprisonment for a year for the rights of the people of Pakistan.



"We salute Khan's steadfastness, courage and bravery. We demand his immediate release in all fake cases against him," Elahi demanded.



"Khan told reporters that due to the intense heat and there being no refrigerator, his food goes stale even before it's cooked. It has caused him food poisoning. Inadequate measures are being taken to keep him safe and healthy," another PTI leader Zulfi Bokhari said.



Former minister Hammad Azhar said there is a threat to the PTI founder's life.



Azhar, who is also the party's general secretary in Punjab, said Khan had already survived an assassination attempt during the party's long march in 2022.



"We demand an immediate medical checkup of Khan. The nation should be informed about his health status. The most popular and towering leader of the Muslim ummah has been deliberately imprisoned in such conditions by petty and fake rulers where his health is deteriorating,” Azhar said.



On Sunday, Khan refused to apologise for the May 9 riots that erupted after his arrest last year and claimed that it was the Army that owed him an apology since he was “abducted” by the paramilitary rangers on the day of the violence.



Khan, 71, was on May 9, 2023, arrested by the Pakistan Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises during his appearance in a corruption case.



His arrest sparked countrywide protests and riots by PTI supporters who damaged civilian as well as military installations across the country.

