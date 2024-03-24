Home / India News / ASI continues survey of Bhojshala complex; mosque body raises objection

ASI continues survey of Bhojshala complex; mosque body raises objection

The survey began on Friday following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dhar
Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued the survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for the third day on Sunday.

The Kamal Maula Mosque Welfare Society President Abdul Samad, one of the parties in the court, told reporters that he has submitted some of his objections to the ASI via e-mail on Saturday.

"Our objection is that the ASI should not include in the survey the objects put up inside Bhojshala after 2003. I have sent my objections through e-mail," he said.
 

 

Samad said three ASI teams were working inside the complex.

"I am the only person from the (mosque welfare) society who is inside during the survey. My objection is that the ASI team should work at one place and not at three places," he said.

On Sunday morning, a team of the ASI, accompanied by senior police and local administration officials, reached the disputed complex in this tribal-dominated district.

Petitioners from the Hindu side - Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma - also reached the Bhojshala complex.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the site.

The survey began on Friday following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

On March 11, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

